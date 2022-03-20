Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $216,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

