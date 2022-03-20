Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 231,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $34.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

