Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

BUD opened at $60.61 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

