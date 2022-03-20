Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 1,478 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NOBL opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.
