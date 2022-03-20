Scott Investment Partners LLP Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 3.3% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in EOG Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 530,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $43,970,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

