ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,755,472 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $261.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.61 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.