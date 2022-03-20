Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

