Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

