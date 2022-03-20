Chicago Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

