Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. 8X8 makes up 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

8X8 stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $416,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.