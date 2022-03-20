Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. 8X8 makes up 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $416,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.