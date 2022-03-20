AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:AIR opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
