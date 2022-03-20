Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

