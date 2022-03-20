Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

