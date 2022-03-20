New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $211.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $212.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

