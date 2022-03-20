Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 686 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 686 ($8.92).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.10) to GBX 768 ($9.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 355 ($4.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 371 ($4.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.33.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

