Brokerages Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.35). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts bought 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Biodesix by 271.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

