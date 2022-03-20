Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

