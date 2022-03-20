Pflug Koory LLC Sells 573 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

