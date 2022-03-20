Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $589.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $434.63 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.