Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

