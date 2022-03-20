Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $52.50 Average PT from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,633 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

