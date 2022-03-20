Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SNCY opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $81,985.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,417 shares of company stock worth $1,945,488.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

