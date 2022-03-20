Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.61 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

