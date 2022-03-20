Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $825,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

