Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

