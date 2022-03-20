Claybrook Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

