Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

