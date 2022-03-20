Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Separately, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FWRG opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
