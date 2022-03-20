PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 238.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.