Insight Folios Inc Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.