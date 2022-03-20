Mina Price Tops $2.09 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00005038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $885.56 million and approximately $70.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.30 or 0.06910793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.06 or 0.99776795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00040992 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 423,796,405 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

