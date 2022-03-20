JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $788.34

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 788.34 ($10.25) and traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.27). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 782 ($10.17), with a volume of 171,756 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 788.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 811.57. The company has a quick ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

