Pflug Koory LLC Has $137,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

