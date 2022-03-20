3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in 3M by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,560,000 after acquiring an additional 373,543 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

