Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

