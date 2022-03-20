Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 319,415 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,415 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.