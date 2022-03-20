Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for 4.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 211.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

