BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BVXV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.