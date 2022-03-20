Onooks (OOKS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $144,631.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $144,631.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06940931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.06 or 0.99950134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041022 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.