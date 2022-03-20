Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Corteva were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Natixis raised its position in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.