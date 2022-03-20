Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 342,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HASI opened at $45.87 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

