Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 127 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $414.93. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.