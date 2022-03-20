Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 333 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

BUD opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.