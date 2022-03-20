Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

UVSP stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $822.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

