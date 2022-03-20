Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 317 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Corteva were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

