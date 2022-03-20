Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.86. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $414.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

