SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 559,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 303.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.