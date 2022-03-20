SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $356,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

