SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 374,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.