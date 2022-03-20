SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

