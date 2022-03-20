Patten Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.43 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

